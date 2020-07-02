Rwanda: RBC announces random COVID-19 testing in Kigali from July 2

The Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) has announced plans to start a new random COVID-19 testing program on the streets of Kigali from Thursday, July 2, according to a news report by The New Times.

On July 02, the street testing survey will be launched in the City of Kigali and at its entry points.

On July 02, 2020, we are launching a #COVID19 street testing survey in @CityofKigali & at its entry points. Candidates will be randomly selected & asked to consent to the testing. This is a 5-minute drive through, where car occupants are not required to vacate their vehicles. — Rwanda Biomedical Centre (@RBCRwanda) July 1, 2020

RBC said, "This operation will provide factual information about the COVID19 status in Kigali & will lead to tactical response activities. A request is made to all Kigali residents to cooperate with RBC teams for the sake of successful completion of this important activity."

"This is a 5-minute drive through, where car occupants are not required to vacate their vehicles," reads a related RBC notice to the public.

Till June 30, Rwanda has reported a total of 1,001 COVID-19 cases. On Monday the country has reported 101 new confirmed cases over the past 24 hours.

Seventy-two new cases were from a cluster in a detention center in Ngoma district in eastern Rwanda, 22 cases were reported in the capital city Kigali, three in the district of Rusizi, and two in Rubavu, said the update.

Of the total cases in Rwanda, 443 have recovered and two died from COVID-19, according to the ministry.