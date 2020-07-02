Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kazakhstan implements second lockdown after COVID cases surge

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:10 IST
Kazakhstan implements second lockdown after COVID cases surge

Kazakhstan will implement a second, softer lockdown for two weeks from July 5 to help combat a surge in coronavirus cases, the government said on Thursday. Authorities will close some non-essential businesses, limit travel between provinces, cut public transit services' hours of operation and ban public gatherings. The measures may be tightened or extended later, the cabinet said in a statement.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered new curbs after coronavirus cases in the Central Asian country rose more than sevenfold following the lifting of its first, more restrictive lockdown in mid-May. This time the former Soviet republic of 19 million people will maintain air and railroad links between its provinces and air links with a limited number of countries.

Also unlike previously, Kazakhs will be allowed to leave their homes for walks but only in groups of no more than three, and cafes and restaurants will be able to stay open if they have outdoor seating. The oil-exporting nation bordering Russia and China has confirmed more than 42,000 COVID-19 cases with 188 deaths and reported that hospitals were full in some major cities.

It has also reported an alarming rise in the number of pneumonia cases without a confirmation of COVID-19 which quadrupled year-on-year in June to 32,724. "Over the last day, 10 patients have died from COVID-19 and 20 from pneumonia," healthcare minister Alexei Tsoy told a briefing.

Neighbouring countries Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have also reported a spike in new cases after ending lockdown and are again tightening restrictions. Kyrgyzstan has also noted a surge in pneumonia cases.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Six hurt in scuffles with security forces at Ethiopian singer's funeral

Six people were injured on Thursday in scuffles between Ethiopian security forces and mourners trying to attend the funeral of singer Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, whose killing earlier this week sparked protests that killed more than 80 people, a ...

Rare Javan Rhino captured on hidden camera in gleeful mudbath

A rare Javan rhinoceros has been captured on camera gleefully rolling around in the khaki, tropical waters of a national park, on the westernmost tip of Indonesias Java island.The video of the critically endangered Javan rhino, one of only ...

Babri demolition trial: Uma Bharti appears before special court, accuses BJP of framing her

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Thursday appeared in person before a special court here conducting trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case, accusing the then Congress-led central government of framing her due to political vendetta. ...

NHRC notice to UP govt over reports of child's death at Kannauj hospital after doctors allegedly refused to attend to him.

NHRC notice to UP govt over reports of childs death at Kannauj hospital after doctors allegedly refused to attend to him....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020