Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand to ban online alcohol sales to curb underage drinking

Thailand said on Thursday it would prohibit online sales of alcohol in a clampdown on underage drinking after a rise in sales during the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:03 IST
Thailand to ban online alcohol sales to curb underage drinking
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand said on Thursday it would prohibit online sales of alcohol in a clampdown on underage drinking after a rise in sales during the coronavirus outbreak. The Southeast Asian country scrapped a three-week ban on the sale of alcohol in shops in May when it lifted other restrictions following progress in containing the coronavirus.

The legal drinking age is 20 and the sale of alcohol is prohibited in certain areas like schools and parks. Thailand already limits the hours that stores can sell alcohol. "Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the sale of beverages online has increased and there were promotions that did not regulate age and location, making it difficult to enforce existing laws," Deputy Minister of Public Health Satit Pitutacha said in a statement.

The new regulations would come into effect this year and carry a maximum fine of 10,000 baht ($320) and up to six months in prison. Several grocery retailers in Thailand offer alcoholic products online.

"A more logical decision would be to enforce checking of age," Jerome Le Louer, owner of Wishbeer, an online store for craft beer, wines and spirits. "We check the ID of our customers when we deliver," he said, adding that retailers could do similar checks online and that cooperation between regulators and businesses would be more effective than prohibition.

Thailand reported six new coronavirus cases on Thursday, all imported from abroad, marking 38 successive days without any domestic transmission. Red-light districts in the Thai capital, Bangkok, reopened on Wednesday after more than three months of shutdown.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

TRS affiliated unit on day long strike to protest coal mine privatisation

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS affiliated Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham TBGKS on Thursday begun a day-long strike in protest against the Central Governments decision to privatise coal mines. The district leaders of TBGKS asked pe...

'Feel honoured and humbled', says Alia Bhatt on being invited to be part of Oscar academy

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday thanked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for inviting her to be a member of the prestigious Academy. In a long thankful note posted by the Gully Boy actor on Instagram, she expressed her...

US trade deficit rises 9.7% in May to $54.6 billion

The US trade deficit rose for the third straight month in May. Both exports and imports fell as the coronavirus outbreak continued to take a toll on world commerceThe Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between the United States...

NATO puts defence plan for Poland, Baltics into action, officials say

NATO has put a defence plan for Poland and Baltic states into action after Turkey dropped its objections, officials from Lithuania, Poland and France have said. Turkeys foreign ministry declined to comment on Thursday.The plan for Poland, L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020