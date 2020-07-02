Left Menu
Trump says three novel coronavirus vaccine candidates looking really good

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:51 IST
Trump says three novel coronavirus vaccine candidates looking really good
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed optimism that the United States would soon come up with a workable vaccine for the novel coronavirus, saying three vaccine candidates were looking particularly good.

"Three are really, really looking good," Trump said at an event at the White House, without providing details. "We think we're going to have it soon."

