YS Jagan: TDP chief Naidu resorting to deceitful tactics over Land Titling Act

YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday alleged the opposition TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu was playing dirty politics over the Land Titling Act. Reddy was speaking at a public meeting at Hindupur in Sri Satyasai district as part of his election campaign tour across the state.They are selling fake propaganda in the election campaign and sending IVRS calls to people saying that Jagan will grab all your lands. We give lands to the poor, not grab from them, he added.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 04-05-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 15:28 IST
YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday alleged the opposition TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu was playing 'dirty politics' over the Land Titling Act. Reddy was speaking at a public meeting at Hindupur in Sri Satyasai district as part of his election campaign tour across the state.

''They are selling fake propaganda in the election campaign and sending IVRS calls to people saying that 'Jagan will grab all your lands.' We give lands to the poor, not grab from them,'' he added. He said the TDP leader had no idea about the Act, which 'will provide full rights to farmers on the land,' calling it a major reform for saving people from running from pillar to post to procure their assets' details. Noting that the last land survey was done a century ago in the southern state, the CM said the YSRCP government is carrying out another survey to properly perch boundary stones and update records with proper sub-divisions. Backed by the new survey, Reddy said the government will 'guarantee' that there would be no disputes on the surveyed lands.

Further, he noted that 6,000 revenue villages out of 17,000 have been surveyed so far, promising to complete the remainder too, and added that every farmer should have a proper record for his land. Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes will be on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

