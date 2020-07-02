BofA's U.S. staff to start returning to offices after labor day - Bloomberg News

BofA's U.S. staff to start returning to offices after labor day - Bloomberg NewsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:55 IST
Bank of America Corp will start bringing back its employees to offices in phases after Labor Day, Sept. 7, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3dU8liD on Thursday, citing a memo from the bank.
The back-to-office process is likely to be limited at first, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
