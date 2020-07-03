Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rio de Janeiro beaches open for exercise not sunbathing, experts still worried

"It is a relief and provides hope that things can get better," said Flavio Vicente, 38, as he worked out on Copacabana Beach. Brazil has the world's second largest outbreak behind the United States, with the country's death toll passing 60,000 on Wednesday.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 03-07-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 00:41 IST
Rio de Janeiro beaches open for exercise not sunbathing, experts still worried
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

In Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, residents could once again run along the beaches and drink chilled coconut water at the kiosks that line the sand, as Brazil's second city tried to return to some normality despite a heavy coronavirus death toll.

Cariocas, as Rio's inhabitants are known, went to bars, restaurants, and gyms that are now allowed to operate again in the latest stage of reopening that had some experts worried about a new wave of infections. The beaches remained closed for sunbathing but opened for individual exercise. "It is a relief and provides hope that things can get better," said Flavio Vicente, 38, as he worked out on Copacabana Beach.

Brazil has the world's second largest outbreak behind the United States, with the country's death toll passing 60,000 on Wednesday. In Rio alone, 6,618 people have died of COVID-19 in the past four months. Only 14 countries in the world have a death toll higher than the city. Public hospitals are at 70% capacity.

At a restaurant in Copacabana, Fernando Melo said he was relieved to be back at work. "They were difficult days at home, without doing anything, without money," he said. "We are returning slowly with the hope of better days in this new normal."

City Hall has laid out various public health criteria to try and ensure a safe return to business, such as limiting capacity and requiring people book spots in advance, but medical experts still fear the move may have come too soon. "The opening was hasty. We are seeing a drop in deaths, but it doesn't mean that at the first sign of a fall it is safe open," said Américo Cunha, a professor at Rio's state university UERJ who has monitored the outbreak.

"I can categorically say that the contagion is already rising because of this opening," he added. Rio, he explained, still has an elevated number of daily deaths showing the virus remained highly active.

From Sunday until Wednesday, Rio registered 252 deaths due to COVID-19 according to the Ministry of Health.

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana investigating mystery deaths of at least 275 elephants

Botswana is investigating a growing number of unexplained deaths of elephants, having confirmed 275 had died, up from 154 two weeks ago, the government said on Thursday.The dead elephants were first spotted months ago in the Okavango Panhan...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher after biggest payrolls jump on record

Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Thursday as investors headed into their long holiday weekend buoyed by a record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic recovery was wel...

Manfred: MLB will be lucky to finish season amid virus surge

While attempting to clarify comments he made a day earlier that caused a bit of a stir, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday admitted the league will be lucky to play a full 60-game abbreviated season. During an interview on the Dan Pat...

Texas governor Abbott orders that masks be used, limits gatherings to 10 people

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statewide order that face masks must be worn in public in counties with more than 20 coronavirus cases, according to a written statement released by the governors office.Abbott also gave local authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020