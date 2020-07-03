UK Labour leader says coronavirus inquiry is inevitable
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Friday that an inquiry into Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government's handling of the coronavirus crisis was inevitable. "I think an inquiry is inevitable," Starmer told Sky News.Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 11:26 IST
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Friday that an inquiry into Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government's handling of the coronavirus crisis was inevitable.
"I think an inquiry is inevitable," Starmer told Sky News. "There will be an inquiry in due course." "At the moment, I think it is important that we focus on the job in hand," he said when asked why he was not calling for an immediate inquiry.
Asked about his assessment of the government's handling, he said: "Too slow, asleep at the wheel and they really need to up their game." On Johnson, he said the prime minister was good at rhetoric but poor at governing.
"He's not led us through this crisis in the right way," Starmer said. "He is good on the rhetoric but he is not good at governing."
- READ MORE ON:
- Keir Starmer
- Labour Party
- Boris Johnson
- Britain
- Sky News
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Jurgen Klopp hits out at Boris Johnson for UK's handling of coronavirus
UK Labour Party sacks senior team member in anti-Semitism row
'Cricket ball is natural vector of disease': Boris Johnson
UK opposition Labour Party sacks education spokeswoman Long-Bailey
UK opposition Labour Party sacks education spokeswoman Long-Bailey