Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airlines end legal challenge to UK quarantine policy

"The blanket quarantine introduced by the UK Government on everyone entering into England was irrational and has seriously damaged the economy and the travel industry," the airlines said in a statement. "Today’s publication of a list of countries is a first step.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:37 IST
Airlines end legal challenge to UK quarantine policy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three of Europe's biggest airlines said on Friday they would end a legal challenge against the British government after it scrapped its quarantine rule for travellers coming from some of the most popular tourist destinations. The government said the policy would be ended for English holidaymakers to countries such as France, Spain and Italy, although it would be maintained for the United States.

The policy announcement coincided with a planned court hearing for a legal challenge to the measures by British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair. The airlines heavily criticised the government's introduction of a blanket rule that all travellers arriving from abroad must self-isolate for 14 days on June 8, saying it jeopardised the industry's recovery from the crisis.

However, they agreed to end the legal challenge after the government said it would publish a list of countries to which the rules would not apply. "The blanket quarantine introduced by the UK Government on everyone entering into England was irrational and has seriously damaged the economy and the travel industry," the airlines said in a statement.

"Today's publication of a list of countries is a first step. We look forward to the publication of the rationale behind the decision-making and the continued lifting of the quarantine from safe countries." Tom Hickman, representing the airlines, had earlier argued that the restrictions on travellers were stricter than those imposed at the height of the coronavirus lockdown and that the rate of infection in different countries should be taken into account.

The government said the policy was a crucial step to avoid a second wave of COVID-19, and their lawyers said that the measures had been justified and proportionate.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

New French PM Castex warns about economic crisis, says priorities to change

Frances new prime minister, Jean Castex, warned on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was not over yet and an economic crisis was already making itself felt, as he took the helm of President Emmanuel Macrons government. The economic crisi...

European stocks slide as surge in virus cases hits rebound hopes

European stocks fell on Friday after gaining ground during the week as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases made investors less optimistic about prospects for a rebound in the global economy.After opening largely flat, the pan-European STOXX 6...

J-K: Sopore Police takes cognizance of misuse of social media, FIR registered

A case has been registered by Sopore Police against several social media users for allegedly spreading false propaganda against the government. Taking serious note of misuse of social media platforms, Sopore Police has registered a case aga...

Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally reaches 454

Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the tally in the city to 454. The new patients are two members of a family in Khudda Lahora area, a 67-year-old woman from Sector 15 and a 63-year-old man from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020