Left Menu
Development News Edition

From gyms to village cricket - England sees more easing ahead

"Providing people don't do things that are clearly not sensible, ranging from hugging the bowler if they've just bowled someone for a duck through to spitting on the ball, it should be possible," he said. Johnson repeated his call for people to act responsibly on Saturday when pubs reopen and said he would not hesitate to act if needed to slow the spread of the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:24 IST
From gyms to village cricket - England sees more easing ahead

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would set out how sectors of the economy which remain in a coronavirus lockdown - such as indoor gyms, swimming pools and nail bars - would be allowed to reopen. "Next week we will set out a timetable for their reopening, though of course I can only lift those remaining national restrictions as and when it is safe to do so," he told reporters on Friday.

The government allowed non-essential retailers in England to reopen last month and pubs, restaurants and cinemas are due to open their doors again on Saturday, under social distancing rules. Johnson said his government would also set out how amateur cricket matches - a traditional feature of the English summertime - can start up again.

"We will be publishing guidelines in the next few days so that cricket can resume in time for next weekend," he said. While professional cricket has already been given the green light to restart, government advisors have been worried that the balls used in the sport could act as a vector for spreading the coronavirus.

England's Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, provided a glimpse of what the new guidelines would look like. "Providing people don't do things that are clearly not sensible, ranging from hugging the bowler if they've just bowled someone for a duck through to spitting on the ball, it should be possible," he said.

Johnson repeated his call for people to act responsibly on Saturday when pubs reopen and said he would not hesitate to act if needed to slow the spread of the virus. He said the fall in the prevalence of the disease to one person in every 2,200 meant it was the right time for the reopening of the hospitality sector.

"It is incredibly important to get the balance right, and our priority is health," he said. In Scotland and Wales, pubs are not due to reopen until mid-July.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil filmmaker opens grocery store to make ends meet in coronavirus pandemic

With disruption in the film business due to the coronavirus crisis, a Chennai-based film director Anand opened up a grocery store to make his ends meet during the pandemic. After being in the Tamil film industry for over 10 years, Anand had...

Jharkhand BJP president appoints office-bearers

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash on Friday appointed several office-bearers, including eight vice-presidents and three general secretaries of the partys state unit. Nilkanth Singh Munda, Sunil Singh, Raj Paliwar, Annapurna Devi, Gango...

Man commits suicide in Worli, Mumbai

A 30-year-old man ended his life by slitting his throat with a piece of glass in Worli area here, the police said. The incident took place on Thursday night.The victim was identified as Nilesh Parmar, resident of Tulshiwadi in central Mumba...

Redskins reviewing name, change reportedly forthcoming

The Washington Redskins announced Friday that they will undergo a thorough review of the teams name, and sources told The Washington Post that the team is likely to change its name and mascot. The switch could potentially occur in time for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020