Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil set to pass 1.5 million coronavirus cases, cities reopen anyway

In Rio de Janeiro, crowds gathered to drink on the sidewalk of an upscale beach-side neighborhood on Thursday night, the first evening bars in the city were allowed to reopen. Pictures of the revelry in Leblon, where few were wearing face masks and people were huddled close together, went viral on social media drawing condemnation and concern.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 04-07-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:52 IST
Brazil set to pass 1.5 million coronavirus cases, cities reopen anyway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil was set to pass 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, as the virus continues to ravage Latin America's largest country even as cities reopen bars, restaurants, and gyms sparking fears infections will keep rising.

Brazil has the world's second largest outbreak after the United States and the virus has killed over 60,000 people in the country. In Rio de Janeiro, crowds gathered to drink on the sidewalk of an upscale beach-side neighborhood on Thursday night, the first evening bars in the city were allowed to reopen.

Pictures of the revelry in Leblon, where few were wearing face masks and people were huddled close together, went viral on social media drawing condemnation and concern. "A tragedy foretold," David Miranda, a federal congressman for Rio, wrote on Twitter above a picture of the crowded sidewalk. He criticized the city's mayor Marcelo Crivella.

"Crivella's decision to throw open the doors of business will come with a high cost," he added. In an emailed statement, Crivella's office said local law enforcement had asked several establishments to close on Thursday as public health rules prohibit the gathering of crowds drinking outside bars. It said enforcement would be ramped up over the weekend.

In Rio alone, more than 6,600 people have died of COVID-19 in the past four months. Only 14 countries in the world have a death toll higher than the city. Intensive care units in public hospitals are at 70% capacity. Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest and worst hit city, is expected to open bars and restaurants next week.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized by health experts for downplaying the severity of the virus which he has dismissed as just "a little flu." Bolsonaro has pressured governors and mayors for months to reverse lockdown measures and reopen the economy. On Friday, Bolsonaro vetoed parts of a law that would have made wearing a face mask obligatory in enclosed spaces where large groups gather - such as churches and schools.

Bolsonaro has regularly flouted social distancing guidelines advised by most health experts, shaking hands and embracing supporters. He has said publicly that his past as an athlete makes him immune to the worst symptoms of the virus.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Latifi finally makes it past first practice

Nicholas Latifi declared himself a proper Formula One driver on Friday after the Canadian rookie finally made it past first free practice at a grand prix weekend. The Williams driver had taken part in 11 previous opening sessions to gain ex...

Four persons arrested in two cases of murder in Udhampur, Jammu

Four persons have been arrested in connection with two cases of murder in Jammu and Udhampur districts on Friday, police said. Manish Singh and Mohmmad Aslam were arrested in connection with the case of murder registered at Udhampur police ...

Letter to Prez over DU not holding ECA trials in view of COVID-19

Danseuses Sonal Mansingh and Geeta Chandran have endorsed a letter written by some Delhi University professors to the President regarding extra-curricular activities trials not being held this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Presi...

Man slips near canal, stays all night clinging to a tree in Andhra's Nellore

A man was on Friday rescued after he slipped near Kanigiri reservoir main canal and clung to a tree throughout the night. He was on his way to kins place when the incident happened on Thursday in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Orugumta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020