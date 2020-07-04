Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur official allays fears of COVID-19 community transmission

Talking to reporters on Saturday, K Rajo, the director of Manipur health and family welfare services, said there had been "no instance of COVID-19 community transmission in the state" and necessary measures being taken to curb the spread of the disease. "Most of the COVID-19 patients in the state are people who have returned from elsewhere...

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:16 IST
Manipur official allays fears of COVID-19 community transmission

As reports of 27 policemen testing positive for COVID-19 triggered panic in parts of Manipur's Jiribam, a senior official allayed fears of community transmission and said all of them had come in contact with a colleague who was recently diagnosed with the disease. Talking to reporters on Saturday, K Rajo, the director of Manipur health and family welfare services, said there had been "no instance of COVID-19 community transmission in the state" and necessary measures being taken to curb the spread of the disease.

"Most of the COVID-19 patients in the state are people who have returned from elsewhere... from pockets where they have living under quarantine following their return," he said. On July 1, one police personnel involved in screening the returnees upon their arrival to Jiribam by train was found to have contracted the disease.

"Shortly after, 170 individuals who had come in contact with the officer were identified and placed under quarantine. Of them, 27 were diagnosed with the disease, all of them policemen. But that, however, is not an instance of community transmission," Rajo explained. Community transmission occurs "when the disease spreads from a person who has not been outside the state, and whose contact history cannot be traced", he added.

Meanwhile, the sole railway station at Jiribam on Saturday wore a deserted look, after the news of the 27 cases in the district spread among people. Manipur currently has 1,325 novel coronavirus cases, of which 658 are currently active patients, an official of COVID-19 Common Control Room here said.

Altogether 667 people have discharged so far, with the recovery rate standing at 50.33 pc, the official said. RMS RMS

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US: Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy programme for small businesses battered by the coronavirus. The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the programme to August 8. La...

Rajasthan CA plans for 75,000 seater stadium

Rajasthan Cricket Association is planning to construct a state-of-the-art 75,000 seater swanky stadium near the state capital, secretary Mahendra Sharma said on Saturday. When completed, it will be the third-largest cricket stadium in the w...

Pune Mayor contracts coronavirus

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted.His condition was stable and he was undergoi...

JD Gaming win fourth straight LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming surged into third place with their fourth straight win Saturday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. JD Gaming 5-2, plus-5 differential swept Invictus Gaming 5-3, 2 with MVP performances by jungler Jin-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020