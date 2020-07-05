Health minister says pleased with behaviour after English pubs reopen

Health minister says pleased with behaviour after English pubs reopenReuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 13:27 IST
People in England appear to have broadly behaved themselves as pubs reopened this weekend, Britain's health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, adding he was pleased with how the easing of lockdown had gone.
"From what I've seen, although there's some pictures to the contrary, very very largely people have acted responsibly," he told Sky News. "Overall, I'm pleased with what happened yesterday."
