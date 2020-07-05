Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Philippines records highest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases

The Philippines reported its biggest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases on Sunday, adding 2,434 confirmed infections and taking the total count to 44,254, the health ministry said. The ministry said the rise could be attributed to increased contact among people as the country began easing lockdown measures to help reduce the pandemic's damage to the economy.

China reports eight new coronavirus cases in mainland China reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 4, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Sunday. Six of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, while the capital Beijing reported two new cases. There were no new deaths.

Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll Mexico reported 523 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, pushing its tally to 30,366, overtaking France to become the fifth-highest in the world. The health ministry also reported 6,914 new infections and a total of 252,165 confirmed cases.

WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in COVID trials after failure to reduce death The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalised patients with COVID-19 after they failed to reduce mortality. The setback came as the WHO also reported more than 200,000 new cases globally of the disease for the first time in a single day. The United States accounted for 53,213 of the total 212,326 new cases recorded on Friday, the WHO said.

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up more than 212,000 The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports. The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Iran records highest daily death toll from COVID-19 Iran recorded its highest number of deaths from COVID-19 within a 24-hour period, official health ministry figures showed on Sunday. The 163 deaths reported on Sunday exceed the previous record from last Monday, when the health ministry reported 162 deaths in a day.

Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 680,000 Russia on Sunday reported 6,736 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the nationwide tally to 681,251. The authorities said that 134 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 10,161.

Britain puts $10 million into study on long term effects of COVID-19 Britain is putting 8.4 million pounds ($10.49 million) into a new study to examine the long-term effects of COVID-19 on patients, the health ministry said on Sunday. The novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 has been observed to cause many health impacts for some patients beyond immediate respiratory issues, but with other infected people asymptomatic, the workings of the virus are not fully understood.

U.S. CDC reports 2,789,678 coronavirus cases, 129,305 deaths The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its count of coronavirus cases and deaths to 57,718 new cases and 661 deaths on Saturday, taking the total to 2,789,678 cases and 129,305 deaths. It had earlier reported 52,492 cases 749 deaths. CDC did not respond to requests for clarification on Saturday.

Britain nears 500 million pound deal for Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine: Sunday Times Britain is close to agreeing a 500 million pound ($624 million) supply deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 60 million doses of their potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunday Times reported. The newspaper said that Britain was considering taking an option to buy the vaccine should it work in human trials, which are due to begin in September.