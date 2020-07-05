Left Menu
7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, tally reaches 466

Seven more people including five members of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 466 in union territory. Five members of a family including a one-and-half-year old boy tested positive for the virus. A total of 395 people have been cured of coronavirus as of now, bulletin said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-07-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:14 IST
7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, tally reaches 466

Seven more people including five members of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 466 in union territory. Five members of a family including a one-and-half-year old boy tested positive for the virus. They were residents of Dhanas area here, the medical bulletin by the state government said. A 26-year-old woman, resident of sector 20 and a 58-year-old man, residing at sector 21 also got infected with COVID-19, it said. A total of 8,419 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 7,922 tested negative while reports in 29 cases are awaited, it said.

There are 65 active cases in the city and six people have so far died due to the virus, the bulletin said. A total of 395 people have been cured of coronavirus as of now, bulletin said.

