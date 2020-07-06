With nearly 700,000 coronavirus cases, India is third worst-hit country
India has over-taken Russia with the world's third-highest number of novel coronavirus cases, at nearly 700,000, according to the latest data, as the outbreak shows no sign of slowing. Health ministry data on Monday showed more than 23,000 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours, down slightly from Sunday's record increase of almost 25,000.Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 10:21 IST
India has over-taken Russia with the world's third-highest number of novel coronavirus cases, at nearly 700,000, according to the latest data, as the outbreak shows no sign of slowing.
Health ministry data on Monday showed more than 23,000 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours, down slightly from Sunday's record increase of almost 25,000. There have been almost 20,000 deaths in India since the first case was detected there in January.
India is now the world's third worst-affected country, behind only the United States and Brazil. It has seen eight times the number of cases as China, that has a similar-sized population and is where the virus originated late last year.
Officials said they had reversed a decision to reopen the Taj Mahal, India's most famous tourist attraction, in the city of Agra, 200 km (125 miles) southeast of New Delhi, on Monday, following a spate of new cases in the area.
ALSO READ
US talking to India and China, will try and help them out: Trump
Trump takes stage without a mask in Tulsa, strikes China over 'virus'
Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases including 22 in Beijing
Armed forces given full freedom to deal with any aggressive behaviour by China's PLA along LAC: Sources after defence minister's review meet.
China may enact Hong Kong security law at end of June