Coronavirus patient flees from hospital in UP

A coronavirus patient admitted in a government hospital here fled after giving a slip to the hospital staff, police said on Monday. The patient, a resident of Revti area of Ballia, was admitted at the L 1 COVID hospital in Basantpur on July 2. "A COVID-19 patient fled from L 1 COVID hospital in Basantpur on Sunday," Virendra Yadav, SHO, Sukhpura said. He said efforts are on to trace the patient.