Left Menu
Development News Edition

Resident doctors' assn writes to PM, demands separate cadre for healthcare professionals

The creation of the Indian Medical Services (IMS) cadre has become more relevant in the times of coronavirus, whereby doctors from various specialities can devise effective strategies for controlling the epidemic and improving the overall healthcare system in the future, the federation said. "Healthcare systems demand thorough knowledge of the domain.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:33 IST
Resident doctors' assn writes to PM, demands separate cadre for healthcare professionals
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a separate cadre for healthcare professionals in line with IAS and IPS. It said the coronavirus pandemic has once again stressed the need for improving the healthcare infrastructure in the nation beginning from the grassroots. The creation of the Indian Medical Services (IMS) cadre has become more relevant in the times of coronavirus, whereby doctors from various specialities can devise effective strategies for controlling the epidemic and improving the overall healthcare system in the future, the federation said.

"Healthcare systems demand thorough knowledge of the domain. Knowledge of subject specialists (doctors) in devising policies is essential for galvanising the healthcare system of the nation," it said. The demand for a separate cadre for healthcare professionals in line with the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc., is a long-pending one, the federation said. The Health Survey and Planning Committee (also known as Mudaliar Committee) had recommended the formation of a central health cadre in its report in 1961, it said.

"The government had decided to constitute the All India Medical and Health Service way back in 1968. However, even after multiple discussions and consultations with states over the years, this cadre is yet to be brought into action on the field," the letter read..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Russian church leader says calls to turn Hagia Sophia into mosque threaten Christianity

Patriarch Kirill, the leader of Russias Orthodox Church, said on Monday that calls to convert Istanbuls Hagia Sophia into a mosque posed a threat to Christianity. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has proposed restoring the mosque status of ...

Silamba school teacher suspended for assaulting two women

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has directed the Nkangala District Director to immediately suspend a teacher from Silamba Secondary School in KwaMhlanga for allegedly assaulting two women.The teacher was caught on a video that went v...

Absurd allegations against Virat based on conjectures: Cornerstone CEO Sajdeh

Third parties with vested interest are trying to malign India captain Virat Kohlis image with conflict of interest allegations based on conjectures, CEO of talent management firm Cornerstone Bunty Sajdeh said on Monday, defending his client...

ASI monuments reopen in Delhi, masks mandatory

Qutub Minar, Humayuns Tomb and a host of other centrally-protected monuments in Delhi were reopened for visitors on Monday after being shut for over three months due to the COVID-19 crisis, officials said. All guidelines, including social d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020