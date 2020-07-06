Regeneron begins COVID-19 antibody cocktail late-stage trial

Regeneron begins COVID-19 antibody cocktail late-stage trialReuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:42 IST
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it began late-stage clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail in preventing and treating COVID-19.
The trial, run jointly with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, would test the therapy's ability to prevent infection in those who have had close exposure to a COVID-19 patient.