FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* The global fight against AIDS was faltering even before the pandemic, and this newly-emerged viral disease is now threatening to put progress against HIV back by 10 years or more, the United Nations said. ASIA-PACIFIC * India overtook Russia to record the world's third-highest number of coronavirus infections at nearly 700,000. * Japan has agreed with members of a new expert panel to ease restrictions on holding events from July 10.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 00:18 IST
India on Monday overtook Russia to record the world's third-highest number of coronavirus infections, while U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 130,000 amid a surge in cases.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * Germany has only a few hundred doses of COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir, the country's health minister told European Union lawmakers, urging to move production of the drug to Europe.

* Results from the final stage of a nationwide antibody study show some 5.2% of Spain's population has been exposed to the coronavirus. * The global fight against AIDS was faltering even before the pandemic, and this newly-emerged viral disease is now threatening to put progress against HIV back by 10 years or more, the United Nations said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India overtook Russia to record the world's third-highest number of coronavirus infections at nearly 700,000.

* Japan has agreed with members of a new expert panel to ease restrictions on holding events from July 10. * Officials are closing the border between Australia's two most populous states from Tuesday as they scramble to contain an outbreak in Melbourne, marking the first time the border will be shut in 100 years.

AMERICAS * Emergent BioSolutions Inc said it signed a five-year contract to make the drug substance used in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

* Peru on Sunday jumped past 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the fifth highest in the world. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel reimposed a series of restrictions to fight a spike in coronavirus infections, including the immediate closure of bars, gyms and event halls. * Kenya announced a phased reopening of the country from lockdown.

* The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar exceeded 100,000 and Kuwait surpassed 50,000 on Monday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization is reviewing a report making the case that its advice on the coronavirus needs updating after some scientists sent a letter to the health agency outlining evidence that the virus can be spread by tiny airborne particles. * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc began late-stage clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail in preventing and treating COVID-19.

* China's SinoVac is starting Phase III trials of its potential coronavirus vaccine. * Mylan NV will launch a generic version of Gilead Sciences Inc's COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir in India at 4,800 rupees ($64.31), about 80% below the price tag on the drug for wealthy nations.

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to Becton Dickinson and Co for a COVID-19 antigen test that can be administered at the point of care and produce results within 15 minutes. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global stock markets rallied and China's yuan posted its biggest gain since December on Monday as investors bet the Chinese economy would boost global growth even as surging infections delayed business reopenings across the United States. * Some 51.1 million jobs were protected by a high-profile pandemic aid program, the Trump administration said as it revealed how a firehose of $521.4 billion in taxpayer cash washed across the landscape of America's small businesses.

* German industrial orders rebounded moderately in May and a fifth of the firms in Europe's biggest economy said in a survey published on Monday they feared insolvency. (Compiled by Aditya Soni, Linda Pasquini and Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Shounak Dasgupta)

FEATURE-Back to work? Not without a check-in app, immunity passport

