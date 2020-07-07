Australia's Victoria state considering 4-wk lockdown after COVID-19 surge -The Australian

Australia's Victoria state considering 4-wk lockdown after COVID-19 surge -The AustralianReuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-07-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 08:36 IST
Australia's second-most populated state Victoria is considering a four-week lockdown after recording the biggest one-day surge in new COVID-19 cases, The Australian newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Victorian capital of Melbourne has surged in recent days, prompting authorities to enforce strict social-distancing orders in more than 30 suburbs and put nine public housing towers into complete lockdown.
State Premier Daniel Andrews is considering a four-week lockdown after the number of new cases hit 191, The Australian reported. Victoria has not published an official tally yet.
