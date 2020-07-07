India's COVID-19 tally crosses 7 lakh mark; deaths at 20,160

With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With as many as 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, the death toll has reached 20,160.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,59,557 are active and 4,39,948 have been cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state due to COVID-19 with 2,11,987 cases, out of which 87,699 are active, 1,15,262 have been cured/discharged and 9,026 have died.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu (1,14,978) and Delhi (1,00,823). According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,41,430 samples were tested for COVID-19 on July 6, taking the total number of samples tested till Monday to 1,02,11,092. (ANI)