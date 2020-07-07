Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 7 lakh mark; deaths at 20,160

With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 09:51 IST
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 7 lakh mark; deaths at 20,160
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With as many as 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, the death toll has reached 20,160.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,59,557 are active and 4,39,948 have been cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state due to COVID-19 with 2,11,987 cases, out of which 87,699 are active, 1,15,262 have been cured/discharged and 9,026 have died.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu (1,14,978) and Delhi (1,00,823). According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,41,430 samples were tested for COVID-19 on July 6, taking the total number of samples tested till Monday to 1,02,11,092. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Miami rolls back restaurant dining as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000

Floridas greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed on Monday as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the U.S. death toll topped 130,...

White woman charged after racist Central Park confrontation

A white woman who called the police during a videotaped dispute with a Black man over walking her dog without a leash in Central Park was charged Monday with filing a false police report. In May, Amy Cooper drew widespread condemnation for ...

Maruti Suzuki India partners with Axis Bank for easy vehicle financing options

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MSIL on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Axis Bank to offer easy vehicle financing options for potential car buyers. Under the partnership, Axis Bank will offer a variety of options...

Caplin Point Labs’ subsidiary inks distribution pact with Xellia Pharma for 5 injectables in US

Drug firm Caplin Point Laboratories on Tuesday said its subsidiary has entered into a distribution agreement with Xellia Pharmaceuticals for five injectable products in the US. The first product is expected to be launched shortly, while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020