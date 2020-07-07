WHO doesn't see bubonic plague in China as high risk - spokeswoman
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:02 IST
Local authorities in the city of Bayan Nur in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia issued a warning on Sunday, one day after a hospital reported a case of suspected bubonic plague. It followed four reported cases of plague in people there last November, including two of pneumonic plague, a deadlier variant. "We are monitoring the outbreaks in China, we are watching that closely and in partnership with the Chinese authorities and Mongolian authorities," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a U.N. press briefing in Geneva.
"At the moment we are not...considering it high-risk but we are watching it, monitoring it carefully," she added. The bubonic plague, known as the "Black Death" in the Middle Ages, is a highly infectious and often fatal disease that is spread mostly by rodents. Cases are not uncommon in China although they are becoming increasingly rare.
