Left Menu
Development News Edition

27 Bengaluru cops test positive for COVID-19 in ten days

5 have been discharged," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) M N Anucheth said in a statement. The first case of coronavirus among policemen in the division was detected on June 27 when a personnel from the HAL station tested positive and the premises was sealed, he said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:07 IST
27 Bengaluru cops test positive for COVID-19 in ten days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-seven police personnel, including at least 13 of a station, have tested positive for coronavirus in a city division in the last ten days and five of them discharged after treatment, a senior officer said on Tuesday. All these cases were reported from Whitefield Police Division and 15 of them, including 12 from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) police station, tested positive on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) M N Anucheth said.

He termed as 'incorrect' media reports that the personnel of the HAL station contracted the virus from an accused whom they had arrested. "In the Whitefield division, yesterday (Monday) we have had 15 COVID positive cases amongst police staff. 12 police staff are from HAL police station. Total 27 staff of Whitefield Division have tested positive so far. 5 have been discharged," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) M N Anucheth said in a statement.

The first case of coronavirus among policemen in the division was detected on June 27 when a personnel from the HAL station tested positive and the premises was sealed, he said. Later, all the personnel there were examined and 12 of them tested positive on Monday, the officer added.

Referring to reports that the police personnel contracted the disease after arresting a person who was COVID infected, he said: "No accused have been arrested after that and no arrestee has transmitted it to the police. Such news reports are incorrect." Anucheth said the last arrest was made on June 15 and all the arrested persons had tested negative. At least four police personnel have died in the city due to COVID-19 so far.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Govt to take random feedback from COVID patients for better management of disease

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed COVID-19 situation and its Management in the State by announcing the inclusion of COVID Management in Mo Sarkar program to make it more accountable and transparent. During the review, Chief ...

UCI says BMX world championships cancelled

The International Cycling Union UCI says this years BMX world championships have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event was scheduled to be held in Houston in May and was at first postponed.The UCI says no new host wa...

Media body seeks judicial probe into suicide by journalist undergoing treatment at AIIMS

A media body on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of a 37-year-old journalist undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here after he allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of the hospital building. In a s...

ASI monuments get footfall of less than 100 after three-month hiatus

A day after monuments across the country reopened their doors for visitors following a gap of more than three months amid coronavirus-induced lockdown, only a handful of people visited these sitesThe Archaeological Survey of India ASI which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020