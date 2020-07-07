Left Menu
GSK, Philip Morris venture tie-up for potential COVID-19 shot

GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker, on Tuesday announced the latest partnership for its vaccine booster technology to develop and test a potential COVID-19 shot with Canadian biopharmaceutical firm Medicago. The British drugmaker has shied away from developing its own coronavirus vaccine and instead focused on contributing its adjuvant expertise to at least seven other global institutions or firms such as Sanofi and China's Clover.

GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker, on Tuesday announced the latest partnership for its vaccine booster technology to develop and test a potential COVID-19 shot with Canadian biopharmaceutical firm Medicago.

The British drugmaker has shied away from developing its own coronavirus vaccine and instead focused on contributing its adjuvant expertise to at least seven other global institutions or firms such as Sanofi and China's Clover. Quebec, Canada-headquartered Medicago is a privately owned company, in which tobacco firm Philip Morris has a 33% stake, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma holds the remaining stake.

London-listed GSK said the companies aim to make their vaccine available in the first half of next year and produce about 100 million doses by the end of 2021. Early-stage testing in humans is expected to begin in mid-July.

