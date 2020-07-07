Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe's health minister, accused of corruption, sacked -statement

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked health minister Obadiah Moyo with immediate effect for inappropriate conduct, a statement from the presidency shared by information ministry secretary Nick Mangwana on Twitter on Tuesday said. The statement did not elaborate further. Calls to Moyo's phone went unanswered on Tuesday.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 08-07-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:59 IST
Zimbabwe's health minister, accused of corruption, sacked -statement
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked health minister Obadiah Moyo with immediate effect for inappropriate conduct, a statement from the presidency shared by information ministry secretary Nick Mangwana on Twitter on Tuesday said.

The statement did not elaborate further. Moyo was arrested in June over allegations of corruption related to the government's procurement of $60 million worth of medical equipment for the country's fight against the coronavirus. Calls to Moyo's phone went unanswered on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey, Italy agree Libya needs political solution -Turkish defence ministry

Turkey and Italys defence ministers agreed at talks on Thursday on the need for a political solution to Libyas conflict, according to a readout by the Turkish defence ministry. We have gladly observed that we share common and similar views ...

FACTBOX-Key moments in Bolsonaro's handling of COVID-19 crisis

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, the latest victim of a disease that has wreaked havoc in Brazil, the worlds No. 2 coronavirus hotspot after the United States. Below is a chronology of the key mome...

Zimbabwe's health minister fired over COVID-19 graft scandal

Zimbabwes health minister has been fired for inappropriate conduct after he was accused of illegally awarding a multi-million-dollar contract for COVID-19 medical supplies to a shadowy company that sold the government 28 face masks and othe...

Russia detains ex-journalist accused of passing secrets to West

Russian security forces on Tuesday detained a former journalist who works as an aide to the head of Russias space agency and accused him of treason, saying he had passed military secrets to an unnamed NATO power.Footage released by the FSB ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020