Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus after months of playing down the severity of the virus and defying medical experts, even as the pandemic killed more than 65,000 people in his country.

EUROPE * Spain's cabinet will approve the extension of measures aimed at easing the financial burden on rental tenants and homeowners hit by the coronavirus, government sources told Reuters.

* The United Kingdom's suspected COVID-19 death toll has hit 55,398, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources. AMERICAS

* Visitors from three more U.S. states who travel to New York will be required to quarantine for 14 days to control the spread of coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, as alarm grew over a surge in infections in large parts of the country. * Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tested negative for coronavirus, a step he needed to take before traveling to Washington to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

* Latin America and the Caribbean now account for 50% of the COVID-19 cases in the Americas, and the number of registered cases continues to accelerate, the World Health Organization's regional director Carissa Etienne said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Lockdown measures were reimposed in Australia's second-biggest city, Melbourne, confining residents to their homes unless undertaking essential business for six weeks. * India's death toll surpassed 20,000 and case numbers surged as the South Asian nation pushed ahead with relaxations to its almost two-month lockdown.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Doctors in Sierra Leone, who are refusing to treat COVID-19 patients to press demands for bonus payments and more protective equipment, threatened to suspend care for other patients too if the dispute is not resolved by Sunday.

* Iran has recorded its highest number of deaths from COVID-19 within a 24-hour period, Health Ministry figures showed. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization acknowledged "evidence emerging" of the airborne spread of the coronavirus. * As the United States accelerates the search for a vaccine, tensions have erupted between government scientists and Moderna Inc, one of the leading developers.

* The U.S. government awarded Novavax Inc $1.6 billion to cover testing, commercialization, and manufacturing of a potential coronavirus vaccine. The government also granted a $450-million deal to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc to make and supply its potential COVID-19 antibody cocktail. * The world's largest vaccine-maker GSK has put its vaccine booster technology to work in a potential new COVID-19 shot, to be developed with a Canadian biopharmaceutical company backed by Philip Morris.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * A five-day charge by world stocks fizzled on Tuesday as caution about renewed lockdowns took hold, though it was not enough to douse China's July hot streak.

* The euro zone economy will drop deeper into recession this year and rebound less steeply in 2021 than previously thought, the European Commission forecast, with France, Italy, and Spain struggling the most. * U.S. hiring surged to a record high in May as businesses reopened, but the improvement is likely to be blunted by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

* The largest U.S. air carriers have all signed letters of intent on federal loans to help them weather the pandemic, with United Airlines warning employees that a surge in outbreaks was hitting bookings, threatening a travel rebound.