Portugal-Britain talks underway ahead of 'travel corridor' decision reevaluation

Portugal-Britain talks underway ahead of 'travel corridor' decision reevaluationReuters | Lisbon | Updated: 08-07-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 01:10 IST
Talks between Portuguese and British authorities are underway ahead of the UK's reevaluation of its decision to keep Portugal off its "travel corridor" list for coronavirus restriction-free travel, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.
"The foreign minister had a long conversation with his counterpart," Costa told a news conference. "It is very important we build a confident relationship."
