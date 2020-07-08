WHO says received reports of U.S. formal withdrawal

The World Health Organization has received reports that the United States formally notified the U.N. Secretary General of its withdrawal from the WHO, it said on Tuesday, but has no further information at this stage.

"We have received reports that the US has submitted formal notification to the UN Secretary General that it is withdrawing from WHO effective 6 July 2021," a spokesman said in an emailed statement. "We have no further information on this at this stage."

The United Nations earlier on Tuesday said it received formal notification of the decision by President Donald Trump more than a month ago.