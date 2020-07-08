Indore COVID-19 tally reaches close to 5,000-mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district rose to 4,998 after 44 new cases were found in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Wednesday. Besides, 252 people have so far died of coronavirus in the district, Indores Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

"Since the outbreak of the disease here on March 24, 4,998 COVID-19 patients have been found so far out of the total 96,090 samples which were tested," he said. Till now, 3,871 patients have been discharged after recovery, he said.

An analysis of the data showed the COVID-19 death rate in the district was around five per cent as of Wednesday morning, against the national average of 2.78 per cent. Meanwhile, the district administration continued to ease restrictions and allowed 'paan' shops to reopen from Wednesday, an official said.

These shops can operate from 10 am to 8 pm, he said. But, customers are not allowed to consume paan, or smoke cigarettes by standing near these shops. They can purchase these items and take them away, the official said.

Dustbins are also not allowed to be kept outside these shops, he said..