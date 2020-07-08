Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU scrambles to buy intensive care drugs to tackle COVID shortages

There are shortages of analgesics, antibiotics, muscle relaxers, anaesthetics and resuscitation drugs, among others, the source said, without identifying the names of the medicines being sought in the tender, because the procedure is not yet concluded. An internal EU document seen by Reuters shows that in April about 100 medications for COVID-19 patients were in short supply in EU countries.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:50 IST
EU scrambles to buy intensive care drugs to tackle COVID shortages

The European Union is seeking firms to supply 24 intensive care drugs, an EU official told Reuters, as it strives to tackle shortages of medicines for COVID-19 patients amid fears of a second wave of infections and strong global demand.

The tender, which will seek drugs for ten European Union member states, asks drugmakers to submit offers by Thursday. It is the latest move by the executive Commission to coordinate purchases of critical treatments, vaccines and equipment for EU members amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission was not immediately available for comment. There are shortages of analgesics, antibiotics, muscle relaxers, anaesthetics and resuscitation drugs, among others, the source said, without identifying the names of the medicines being sought in the tender, because the procedure is not yet concluded.

An internal EU document seen by Reuters shows that in April about 100 medications for COVID-19 patients were in short supply in EU countries. Among those not available or at risk of shortages in a large number of EU states were analgesic paracetamol; anaesthetics Fentanyl, Midazolam and Propofol; resuscitation drugs Dobutamine and Noradrenaline; muscle relaxers Cisatracurium and Rocuronium; and antibiotics Piperacillin, Azithromycin and Amoxicillin.

These drugs are mostly used in critically ill COVID-19 patients who need to be sedated for intubation. Steroid Dexamethasone was also seen in April at risk of shortages in Ireland, Cyprus and Luxembourg. The drug, which is made by several generic drugmakers, reduces death rates in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, according to British research.

After the bids, the Commission could strike deals with companies that agree to supply the bloc with their drugs. EU states would then be able to place their orders with the manufacturers. Joint tenders are meant to avoid competition among EU states for drugs and critical equipment.

Some EU governments have complained EU procedures are too complex, EU officials said. A tender to buy face masks initially received no offers in March. Supplies began flowing later after a second tender. Most of the 27 EU countries reached a peak in COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths a few weeks ago, but many have recently seen a resurgence of cases and large localised outbreaks, the bloc's public health body, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), said last week.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rushdie, Rowling among 150 artists, activists to raise 'illiberalism' concerns

Acclaimed authors such as Salman Rushdie, J K Rowling and Margaret Atwood are among around 150 writers, artists and activists to sign an open letter, warning against the rise of forces of illiberalism impacting free speech. The group, which...

New guidance launched to help people from Punjabi community in UK with alcohol problems

New guidance on setting up a specialist project for people from the Punjabi community in the UK with alcohol problems has been published for the first time. The guide, developed by alcohol, drugs and gambling charity Aquarius, and researche...

W Cape Premier Alan Winde tests positive for COVID-19

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing mild flu-like symptoms on Sunday and went to test on Monday. I received a positive test result for COVID-19 this morning, and I am in self-isolation at home f...

Australia deals with virus spike; Serbia erupts in violence

The reimposition of coronavirus lockdown measures in Serbia touched off violent clashes in the capital Belgrade that left at least 60 police and protesters hurt amid renewed warnings that the virus is still gathering pace. Australia grapple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020