High-Stakes Diplomatic Dance: Trump and Xi's Crucial Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week for their second meeting this year. The summit happens amid rising tensions over trade, Taiwan, and Iran, as well as global concerns about artificial intelligence.

The meeting aims to maintain the current trade truce and explore new economic agreements, especially in agriculture and technology sectors. This comes as Trump searches for trade victories to bolster his standing before November's midterm congressional elections.

Key discussions will revolve around U.S.-China collaborations in AI, reducing fentanyl drug flows, and delicate diplomatic matters, including Washington's stance on Taiwan and the ongoing Iran conflict.