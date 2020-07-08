11 people died of malaria in Mizoram since 2019

At least 11 people have died of malaria in Mizoram since last year, an official of the state Health department said on Wednesday. This was mentioned at the meeting of a "state-level task force committee on malaria mitigation" involving various departments chaired by health secretary H Lalengmawia on Wednesday, the official said.

He said that at least 2,317 people were diagnosed with malaria, of which 3 people have died of the disease between January and May this year. During 2019, at least 8 people have died due to malaria and 8,543 people were diagnosed with the mosquito borne disease, he said.

Lalengmawia said that various malaria programmes should be extensively implemented at the village level..