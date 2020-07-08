Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-ILO summit on COVID-19 and the world of work

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:46 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-ILO summit on COVID-19 and the world of work

World leaders spoke at a conference on Wednesday organised by the International Labour Organization on COVID-19 and the world of work.

Here are highlights: GUY RYDER, ILO HEAD

"The world of work ... has been plunged into unprecedented crisis." GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

"We must prevent the coronavirus from producing another crisis. The pandemic has led us...to a very painful situation and has led us to the conclusion that we must work together internationally" UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"It's not a choice between health or jobs and the economy. They are interlinked: we will either win on all fronts or fail on all fronts." ANTONIO COSTA, PRIME MINISTER OF PORTUGAL

"Whether the countries are in the north or the south, whether they are richer or poorer, we either come out of this all together or we all die together." "We have to do this so we have a strong, joint response from the EU all together."

SPAIN'S PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ "Countries are not alone. The crisis has made this ever more clear. We can support one another and unity saves employment."

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND MANAGING DIRECTOR KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA "Looking ahead, policies should lay the foundation for a low-carbon, resilient recovery that would create millions of jobs while helping address the climate crisis."

"We are especially concerned that the crisis will jeopardise the important development gains of the last years." WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION DIRECTOR-GENERAL ROBERTO AZEVEDO

"Keeping markets open to trade will play an important role to foster our recovery. In the short run, raising trade barriers would threaten access to food and medical supplies." SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT MOON JAE-IN

"The COVID-19 pandemic struck the world like a massive earthquake and just like a tsunami that comes in its aftermath, 'employment shock' has already hit upon us." SANGITA REDDY, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERATION OF INDIAN CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY:

"It is time for us to swing into action to make sure there is no loss of life due to starvation." REINER HOFFMAN, PRESIDENT OF THE GERMAN TRADE UNION CONFEDERATION

"The consequences of the last 20 or 30 years, the hard work to fight abject poverty, is now being undermined." PAKISTAN PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN

"It's very important that all of us here have some sort of combined strategy to deal with this vulnerable sector of society: labour." SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

"We have an immense task before us: to rebuild our shattered lives and economies ... The long-term impact of the pandemic on Africa will be quite severe." ​ JOSAIA VOREQE BAINIMARAMA, PRIME MINISTER OF FIJI:

"Tourism has come to a halt. Many jobs have still not come back and many never will ... You cannot work from home when you work as a scuba instructor." SWEDEN'S PRIME MINISTER STEFAN LOFVEN

"We can honor the victims of COVID-19 by striving to make this world a better place for each of us at home and at work.”

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

V2 Retail settles dispute with creditor, expects to come out of insolvency

V2 Retail has settled its payment-related dispute with an operational creditor and expects to come out of the insolvency proceedings, according to Ram Chandra Agarwal, the Chairman of the suspended board of the company. V2 Retail has made p...

CCI approves proposed deal involving Eros Plc, STX, Marco

The Competition Commission on Wednesday said it has approved the proposed deal involving Eros International Plc, STX Filmworks Inc and Marco Alliance Ltd. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Eros is an Indian entertainment company that a...

Bihar reports a record 749 COVID-19 cases; Patna, other dists announce lockdown

Rattled by the biggest single-day spurt yet in COVID-19 cases, Bihar on Wednesday announced fresh lockdown in several regions, including the worst-hit Patna district, that will come into force later this week. Other districts which will go...

TPCC pays tribute to former Andhra CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 71st birth anniversary

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TPCC on Wednesday paid tribute to late Andhra Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 71st birth anniversary. In September 2009, Reddy lost his life in a chopper crash in the Nallamalla forests while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020