Argentina posts record 3,604 daily COVID-19 cases
Argentina's death toll from the pandemic stands at 1,694. The impact of the virus has hammered the South American country's economy, already in recession for two years and grappling to solve a painful debt crisis.Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 09-07-2020 04:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 04:26 IST
Argentina posted a daily record of 3,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the South American country grapples with rising infections that are threatening its early success in stalling the spread of the virus. The sharp rise, the first time daily cases topped 3,000, took the total number to 87,030, fivefold the number at the start of June, though still well below case loads in hard-hit neighbors Brazil, Chile and Peru.
Argentina's center-left government imposed a strict lockdown in mid-March, which has been loosened in most of the country but was extended and reinforced late last month in and around Buenos Aires, the capital, due to a spike in cases. Argentina's death toll from the pandemic stands at 1,694.
The impact of the virus has hammered the South American country's economy, already in recession for two years and grappling to solve a painful debt crisis. Economists forecast a 12% economic contraction for 2020.
- READ MORE ON:
- Argentina
- South American
- Buenos Aires
- Peru
- Brazil
- Chile
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Peru threatens temporary takeover of private clinics over coronavirus fees
Peruvian government strikes agreement with private clinics on COVID care
Argentina tightens Buenos Aires lockdown as coronavirus cases surge
Peru to lift some coronavirus lockdown measures but keep borders closed
Peru's biggest LGBTQ nightclub reopens as grocery store to survive pandemic