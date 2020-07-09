Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record daily high of 224, NHK says

Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record daily high of 224, NHK saysReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-07-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 11:19 IST
Tokyo has recorded 224 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, marking a new daily record in Japan's capital since the crisis began.
The total confirmed cases surpassed the previous record of 206 recorded on April 17 when Tokyo and other major population centres were under a state of emergency. Positive cases in Tokyo have ticked up in recent weeks as health authorities stepped up targeted testing among workers in the entertainment districts of Shinjuku and Ikebukuro.
Nationwide, Japan has had more than 20,000 confirmed cases and 980 deaths so far.
ALSO READ
Japan's success in curbing COVID-19 cases now hampers search for cures
Japan Strengthening Penalties for Bringing Livestock Products from Overseas
Odd News Roundup: Japanese baseball fan enters empty stadium via robot and more
Rugby-World Rugby lauds economic success of Japan World Cup
55 new cases in Tokyo as Japan expands testing