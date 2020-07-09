Left Menu
Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 577 COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 11,201

"Two other COVID-19 patients have died due to other ailments, taking the number of such deaths in the state to 15," the statement said. Of the 52 deaths reported in Odisha so far, Ganjam was the worst-hit district with 30 fatalities, followed by eight in Khurda, five in Cuttack and one each in Sundergarh, Rayagada, Puri, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Gajapati, Bargarh, Angul and Bhadrak districts.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 09-07-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 14:53 IST
Odisha on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 577 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,201, while four more deaths pushed the toll to 52, a health department official said. Ganjam district reported three deaths and Bhadrak one, he said.

"Regret to inform the demise of four COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the health department said in a statement. "Two other COVID-19 patients have died due to other ailments, taking the number of such deaths in the state to 15," the statement said.

Of the 52 deaths reported in Odisha so far, Ganjam was the worst-hit district with 30 fatalities, followed by eight in Khurda, five in Cuttack and one each in Sundergarh, Rayagada, Puri, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Gajapati, Bargarh, Angul and Bhadrak districts. According to the health official, 416 new patients were detected in different quarantine centres, while 161 had come in contact with already infected people.

Ganjam reported the highest number of fresh cases at 260, followed by Sundergarh (83), Khurda (56), Keonjhar (48), Balasore (30), Gajapati (17), and Mayrurbhanj and Cuttack (14 each). A total of 7,006 of the infected have been cured, he said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,128. Odisha has tested 3,14,987 samples for COVID-19 so far, including 6,289 on Wednesday, the official added..

