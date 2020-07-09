Left Menu
Nigeria drops plan for some pupils to return to school amid COVID-19 concerns

"We will not open soon for examinations, or for any reason, unless it is safe for our children," Education Minister Adamu Adamu told reporters in the capital, Abuja, late on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. "Our schools will only open when we believe it's safe for our children and that is when the situation is right, not when the incidence of the infection is going up in the nation." Adamu did not specify the reason for the policy shift. Nigeria has so far reported 30,249 new coronavirus cases including 460 deaths.

Nigeria has so far reported 30,249 new coronavirus cases including 460 deaths. Despite the rising number of cases, Nigerian authorities have relaxed some lockdown restrictions in recent weeks in an effort to protect the economy.

Domestic flights resumed on Wednesday, a week after a ban on interstate travel was lifted.

