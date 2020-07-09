Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi PWD forms COVID-19 support group for employees, their kin

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) on Thursday constituted a 'COVID-19 Support Group' to help its employees and their family members who have either tested positive for coronavirus or are suspected to have contracted the infection, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 20:47 IST
Delhi PWD forms COVID-19 support group for employees, their kin

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) on Thursday constituted a 'COVID-19 Support Group' to help its employees and their family members who have either tested positive for coronavirus or are suspected to have contracted the infection, officials said. According to PWD, medical assistance will also be provided to its retired employees and their families. As part of the COVID-19 support group, a five-member 'Action Group' has also been formed and the department has designated its control room helpline to support employees who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to have contracted the infection. The control room, which works round-the-clock, will continue to perform its other duties, officials said.

In an office memorandum, the PWD said its health maintenance unit will provide and maintain a stock of 20 full body PPE kits in the control room for coordinating officers. "The Action Group will coordinate with PWD staff posted at a hospital nearest to the residence of suspected/COVID-19 positive staff or the hospital desired and assure testing and medical assistance within 12 hours of communication," the department said in the memorandum. It said the coordinating officer will provide all necessary assistance to the family members of suspected or COVID-19 positive employees.

"In case any medical assistance is required to the family, the coordinating officer will inform the 'Action Group'...all such developments will be reported to PWD Control Room for updating status in respect of any needy staff and family members," it said. Earlier this week, the CPWD, a prime construction agency of the central government, had also constituted a seven-member ''COVID Support Group'' to help its employees, who have either tested positive for coronavirus or are suspected to have contracted the infection, in getting admission and testing in Delhi hospitals.

The decision to form such a group had been taken in view of problems faced by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) employees in hospitalisation and getting coronavirus testing at the city's health centres..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

2,187 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi; death toll mounts to 3,258

Delhi recorded 2,187 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday taking the tally in the city to over 1.07 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,258, authorities said. Forty five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours...

India exploring legal options in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA

India Thursday said it was exploring legal options in the case relating to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, a day after Pakistan claimed that he refused to file a review petition against his sentence by a Pakistani military court...

Botswana finds more dead elephants, says test results due this week

Botswana wildlife officials investigating hundreds of unexplained elephant deaths have verified six more carcasses and say it is still not clear what is killing the animals, around two months after the first bodies were spotted.Officials to...

Pvt institutions can collect fees in instalments: TN to HC

In a reprieve to private educational institutions, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it has decided to permit the institutions to collect fees in three instalments during the lockdown period. The inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020