Delhi PWD forms COVID-19 support group for employees, their kin

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) on Thursday constituted a 'COVID-19 Support Group' to help its employees and their family members who have either tested positive for coronavirus or are suspected to have contracted the infection, officials said. According to PWD, medical assistance will also be provided to its retired employees and their families. As part of the COVID-19 support group, a five-member 'Action Group' has also been formed and the department has designated its control room helpline to support employees who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to have contracted the infection. The control room, which works round-the-clock, will continue to perform its other duties, officials said.

In an office memorandum, the PWD said its health maintenance unit will provide and maintain a stock of 20 full body PPE kits in the control room for coordinating officers. "The Action Group will coordinate with PWD staff posted at a hospital nearest to the residence of suspected/COVID-19 positive staff or the hospital desired and assure testing and medical assistance within 12 hours of communication," the department said in the memorandum. It said the coordinating officer will provide all necessary assistance to the family members of suspected or COVID-19 positive employees.

"In case any medical assistance is required to the family, the coordinating officer will inform the 'Action Group'...all such developments will be reported to PWD Control Room for updating status in respect of any needy staff and family members," it said. Earlier this week, the CPWD, a prime construction agency of the central government, had also constituted a seven-member ''COVID Support Group'' to help its employees, who have either tested positive for coronavirus or are suspected to have contracted the infection, in getting admission and testing in Delhi hospitals.

The decision to form such a group had been taken in view of problems faced by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) employees in hospitalisation and getting coronavirus testing at the city's health centres..