Relatives of two deceased COVID-19 patients stage protests alleging negligence;hospital refutes charge

Nizamabad (Telangana), Jul 10 (PTI): Relatives of two COVID-19 patients who died at the government hospital here on Friday, protested alleging their kin died due to medical negligence, a charge denied by the hospital. Three COVID-19 patients had died at theNizamabadGovernment General Hospital on Thursday night and relatives of two of the deceased held protests.

The relatives, who staged demonstrations outside the hospital, alleged that the deceased patients were not provided with oxygen at the hospital while they were undergoing treatment for the virus, resulting in their deaths. Refuting the allegations, NizamabadGovernment General Hospital Superintendent Nageswara Rao said there was no negligence on the part of the doctors, para-medical staff or shortage of oxygen supply.

He said one of the deceaseda 75-year-old woman was severely ill and her oxygen level dropped to 67 per cent while the second patienta 50-year-old mans oxygen saturation level came down to 83 per cent. Similarly, the third patient, a 50-year-old woman, who also was suffering from hypertension, had also lesser levels of oxygen saturation.

"All the three COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in poor health condition last month. There was neither medical negligence nor shortage of oxygen at the hospital," the Superintendent said.

He further said the government had supplied oxygen cylinders in bulk which were being used in case of oxygen supply coming down through the centralised system. The bodies were subsequently sent for last rites as per COVID-19 guidelines.PTI GDK VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME