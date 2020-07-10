165 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, tally rises to 22,845

Left Menu
With 165 more people testing coronavirus positive in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, its overall tally of patients rose to 22,845 on Friday, the state health department said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:18 IST
With 165 more people testing coronavirus positive in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, its overall tally of patients rose to 22,845 on Friday, the state health department said. Of these 165 new cases, 153 were reported from Ahmedabad city, while 12 from other parts of the district, it said in a statement.

Five patients died in the district in the last 24 hours, taking its death toll to 1,511,it added. A total of 161 patients were discharged from different hospitals following their recovery during the day, the department said.

