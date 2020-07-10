GTB Hospital to soon start plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients
Delhi government-run GTB Hospital has set the ball rolling to start plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients after it recently got the nod from authorities to conduct the procedure at the facility, a senior official said on Friday. GTB Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in east Delhi. "We have procured one machine needed to do the therapy and installed it.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:49 IST
Delhi government-run GTB Hospital has set the ball rolling to start plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients after it recently got the nod from authorities to conduct the procedure at the facility, a senior official said on Friday. GTB Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in east Delhi.
"We have procured one machine needed to do the therapy and installed it. Now, we just need to do a validation test and report to drug controller authorities. Within couple of days, things should be up and running," the official said. This will be the third COVID-only facility to start plasma therapy, as prior to this LNJP Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital had been granted nod to conduct the therapy.
"We have also prepared a directory of recovering and recovered COVID patients to keep the contacts handy," the official said. Recently, Delhi government opened the country's first 'plasma bank' at state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Science here.
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Delhi's illegal colonies await makeover after coronavirus
Diesel costlier than petrol in Delhi for first time in history
Diesel crosses Rs 80-mark in Delhi after 19th consecutive price hike
HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to take action against hospitals not providing real-time availability of COVID beds
Delhi transporters, affected by lockdown, hit hard by rising fuel prices