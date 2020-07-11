Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform double lung transplant on second COVID-19 patient

Surgeons led by an Indian-origin doctor have performed a double-lung transplant on a second patient whose lungs were damaged by COVID-19, within a month after the same team conducted what is believed to have been the first such surgery in the US.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-07-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 13:47 IST
Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform double lung transplant on second COVID-19 patient
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Surgeons led by an Indian-origin doctor have performed a double-lung transplant on a second patient whose lungs were damaged by COVID-19, within a month after the same team conducted what is believed to have been the first such surgery in the US.

The patient, an Illinois man in his 60s, spent 100 days on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a life support machine that does the work of the heart and lungs. He received the transplant last weekend at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, the hospital said in a statement. "This procedure capped an extremely busy holiday weekend for our transplant team. We worked around the clock, performing multiple transplants on non-COVID patients before accepting new lungs for this COVID-19 survivor," said Dr Ankit Bharat, chief of thoracic surgery and surgical director of the Northwestern Medicine Lung Transplant Programme, who performed seven lung transplants in seven days. "Performing back to back lung transplants on such complex patients is demanding work and I'm extremely proud of our team's dedication. It's a testament to the infrastructure and expertise of Northwestern Medicine's Lung Transplant Programme," the Meerut-born doctor said. The patient contracted COVID-19 in late March and received the majority of his treatment at another health system before being transferred to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for consideration of a double-lung transplant. Within 72 hours of being listed, the life-saving procedure was performed on July 4.

Before the patient's name was added to the transplant wait-list, he had to test negative for COVID-19. "Coincidentally, the transplant happened to be on the 100th day of ECMO support. Being on ECMO and separated from the ventilator allowed the patient to participate in daily bedside rehabilitation which is important for lung transplantation," said Dr Bharat.

Typically, a double-lung transplant takes 6 to 7 hours, but this surgery took about 10 hours due to lung necrosis and severe inflammation in the chest cavities resulting from COVID-19. "Prior to his arrival at Northwestern Memorial, the patient developed an invasive infection which required a major chest surgery. This was going to make the double-lung transplant substantially more difficult," says Samuel Kim, MD, Northwestern Medicine thoracic surgeon, who assisted in the double-lung transplant alongside Dr Bharat. "His lung damage was among the worst I've ever seen. When we opened the chest cavity there was a lot of evidence of infection; everything we touched or dissected started bleeding and one misstep could have led to catastrophic consequences." Northwestern surgeons led by Dr Bharat in June have performed what is believed to have been the first-known lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient in the US last month -- on a woman in her 20s. The surgeons performed their first on a woman in her 20s whose lungs showed irreversible damage from the virus. She became the first known COVID-19 patient in the United States to receive a double-lung transplant.

"Our first patient continues to recover at an optimal pace," says Rade Tomic, MD, a pulmonologist and medical director of the Lung Transplant Programme. "Our second patient is already off the ventilator and is talking to his family. He's grateful for the care he received from all the health care providers, including those at his original hospital, who helped him get to this point. We're optimistic that both patients will make a full recovery and return to their daily lives." PTI NSA AKJ NSA.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Strengthened cooperation in science, tech key to accelerating COVID-19 response: India, Japan at UN

India and Japan at the UN have said that strengthened cooperation in science, technology, and innovation is key to accelerating the collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 12 million people and killed more than ...

Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases; total rises to 312

Meghalaya on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 312 in the state. There are 215 active cases in the state at present and of these, 132 are BSF personnel posted at its frontier headquarte...

COVID-19: South Korea reports 13,373 infections, 288 deaths

South Korea has reported 35 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing its caseload to 13,373 infections and 288 deaths. South Koreas Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday said 13 of the new cases were in the densely populated ...

Everyone will have to adjust to new normal: Arjun on resuming work amid COVID-19 pandemic

As Arjun Kapoor returned to the sets on Saturday after staying home for four months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the actor urged people to try and adjust to the new normal. Production on films, television and digital projects ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020