Vishwajit Rane wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday wished speedy recovery to Amitabh Bachchan,who has tested positive for coronavirus infection

"I join the whole nation in wishing Shri @SrBachchan aquick recovery. All of India will be praying for your speedyrecovery from #COVID19. Get well soon!" Rane tweeted

The Bollywood megastar said on Saturday that he hadtested positive for COVID-19 and admitted in the isolationward of a Mumbai hospital.