Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus-state minister

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus-state ministerReuters | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 15:19 IST
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter tested positive for the new coronavirus on Sunday, a day after her father-in-law and top Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan and her husband and actor Abhishek said they were infected with the virus.
Maharastra state health minister Rajesh Tope said in a tweet Aishwarya and her daughter had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. It was not clear whether they had been admitted to hospital, as Amitabh and Abhishek were on Saturday, when they said they had mild symptoms.
ALSO READ
Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: DCP Abhishek Trimukhe
Road To 20: Abhishek Bachchan remembers shooting for 'All is Well,' with Rishi Kapoor
Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' to be released on OTT
Road To 20: Abhishek Bachchan remembers creating 'good memories' during 'Manmarziyaan'
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan to come with a 'big' announcement through Disney+ Hotstar today