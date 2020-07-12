1 more COVID-19 death, 120 fresh cases in U'khand

One more person died due to COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the toll to 47, while 120 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 3,537 on Sunday, the state health department said. The 54-year-old man died at the Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani late on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin.

The patient had bilateral pneumonitis, diabetes mellitus, acute cerebrovascular infarct and severe COVID pneumonia, the bulletin said. Udham Singh Nagar district reported the highest number of 40 cases, followed by Dehradun 35, Haridwar 18, Nainital 13, Champawat six, Pauri four, and Tehri and Bageshwar two each, it said. Of the total 3,537 patients in the state, 2,786 have recovered, 47 died and 30 migrated out of the state, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases stands at 674, it said.