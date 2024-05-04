Left Menu

Man held from Dehradun for sharing intimate pictures of Thane girl on internet

The police from Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested a 21-year-old man from Uttarakhand capital Dehradun for allegedly sharing the private pictures of a 13-year-old girl on the internet, an official said on Saturday. Accused Rohit Kumar, originally from Saran in Bihar, had befriended the teenager from Thane on social media and allegedly accessed her nude pictures, the official said. When the girl refused to continue chatting with Kumar, he shared her intimate pictures with her relatives and released them on the internet, the official said. On a complaint by the girl, the Vartak Nagar police registered a case on April 1 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act and launched a probe. Acting in various inputs, they tracked down Kumar to Dehradun and arrested him from there on Thursday, said senior inspector Rajkumar Wakchoure of Vartak Nagar police station.

The official said Kumar is a habitual offender and has targeted many girls similarly in the past.

