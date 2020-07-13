Left Menu
Cameroon: Health Ministry gives major updates on COVID-19 combat

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:19 IST
Cameroon: Health Ministry gives major updates on COVID-19 combat
Cameroon's Health Minister, Manaouda Malachie has given two major updates on COVID-19 combat, one on air travel regulations and the other on the loss of key health professional, according to a news report by Africanews.

Malachie said that flights to Cameroon will have to ensure passengers present virus test results before boarding. Negative COVID-19 PCR test not older than three days mandatory for all boarding passengers.

"Passengers who do not comply with this measure shall be prevented from traveling with these airlines," the Minister added.

The move is in line with the latest regulations being imposed by countries reopening their airspaces to international traffic.

On the loss to the medical fraternity, the state-run CRTV reported the death of Dr. Anastasie Akamba, head of a district hospital in the capital Yaounde who died from COVID-19 on Friday.

The state broadcaster said that Dr. Anastasie Akamba had been in respiratory distress for days before succumbing. She was also the doctor for the Under-17 national women's football team. The football federation confirmed the death last Friday, July 10.

"Deeply touched by this other big loss that we are registering within the medical professional, I would like to express all my compassion to the bereaved families. We will continue to improve the protection of health personnel throughout this crisis," Minister Manaouda tweeted.

