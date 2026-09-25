AfDB Bars China Railway 20th Bureau for 13 Months Over Fraud in Cameroon Programme

The African Development Bank Group has announced a 13-month debarment of China Railway 20th Bureau Group Corporation Ltd. after an investigation established that the company committed a fraudulent practice linked to a transport programme in Cameroon. The sanction prevents the construction company and its affiliates from participating in Bank Group-financed activities during the debarment period, with any return dependent on satisfactory completion of an integrity compliance programme.

Investigation Finds Fraud in Transport Programme

The Bank Group's Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption investigated the company's conduct in connection with the Cameroon Transport Sector Support Programme Phase 1. The programme was designed to expand and modernise Cameroon's road network, supporting the country's efforts to diversify its economy through improvements to transport infrastructure.

China Railway 20th Bureau Group Corporation Ltd., also known as CR20 Ltd., is registered in the People's Republic of China and has affiliates around the world. The Bank Group's announcement identifies the finding as a fraudulent practice but does not provide details of the conduct involved, the value of any affected contract or the financial impact on the Cameroon programme.

Return Depends on Completing Compliance Requirements

The debarment applies to both CR20 Ltd. and its affiliates, making them ineligible to participate in activities financed by the African Development Bank Group throughout the 13 months. The restriction concerns access to Bank Group-financed activities, placing a direct consequence on the company's ability to take part in those operations.

Reaching the end of the debarment period will not automatically restore the company's eligibility, because the sanction includes a conditional release requirement. CR20 Ltd. must provide evidence that it has satisfactorily completed an integrity compliance programme consistent with the bank's guidelines before it can resume participation, making compliance a necessary part of its return.

Integrity Office Investigates and Receives Reports

The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations. Its role covers both examining reported misconduct and supporting efforts to prevent practices that can undermine the integrity of development financing.

Bank staff and members of the public can report suspected sanctionable practices through the office's secure reporting channels, covering conduct within the bank or in operations it finances. The CR20 Ltd. decision combines a defined period of exclusion with a requirement for corrective compliance work, establishing the conditions the company must meet before becoming eligible to participate again.