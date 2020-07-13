Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN: Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger

The grim assessment was contained in the latest edition of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, an annual report released Monday by the five U.N. agencies that produced it. Preliminary projections based on available global economic outlooks suggest the pandemic “may add an additional 83 (million) to 132 million people to the ranks of the undernourished in 2020,” the report said.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:20 IST
UN: Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations says the ranks of the world's hungry grew by 10 million last year and warns that the coronavirus pandemic could push as many as 130 million more people into chronic hunger this year. The grim assessment was contained in the latest edition of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, an annual report released Monday by the five U.N. agencies that produced it.

Preliminary projections based on available global economic outlooks suggest the pandemic "may add an additional 83 (million) to 132 million people to the ranks of the undernourished in 2020," the report said. Also compounding the situation is what the report's authors described as "unprecedented Desert Locust outbreaks" in Eastern Africa.

The U.N. agencies estimated that nearly 690 million people, or nearly 9% of the world's population, went hungry last year, an increase of 10 million since 2018 and of nearly 60 million since 2014. The report noted that after steadily declining for decades, chronic hunger "slowly began to rise in 2014 and continues to do so." In terms of sheer numbers, Asia is home to the greatest number of undernourished people, an estimated 381 million, the report said. Africa has the most as a percentage of the population, U.N. researchers found, with nearly 20% of the continent's people undernourished. That compares to 8.3% in Asia and 7.4% in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the report.

With progress in fighting hunger stalled even before the pandemic, the report's authors said that COVID-19 "is intensifying the vulnerabilities and inadequacies of global food systems" — defined in the report as all the activities and processes affecting the production, distribution and consumption of food. The U.N. agencies said a "staggering" 3 billion people or more can't afford to acquire the food needed for a healthy diet.

More most be done, including "ensuring all people's access not only to food, but to nutritious foods that make up a healthy diet," they said. As a result of the pandemic, food supply disruptions, lost livelihoods and the inability of people working abroad to send remittances home to their families mean it's "even more difficult for the poorer and vulnerable populations to have access to healthy diets," the U.N. agencies concluded.

Oxfam, a humanitarian group dedicated to fighting poverty, called the U.N. report "highly alarming." In a statement, Oxfam called on governments to fully fund the United Nation's COVID-19 appeal and to cancel the debts of low-income countries so resources could be freed up to tackle "the surge in hunger linked to the pandemic.".

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan stable, megastar shares message of gratitude

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is admitted to a hospital here with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan after they tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday thanked his fans and well wishers for brightening the darkness of his isolation with their ...

Convert pandemic situation into opportunity to meet SDGs: Niti Aayog VC

There is a need to translate the coronavirus-led pandemic situation into an opportunity to meet the sustainable development goals, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Monday. Kumar was speaking while presenting Voluntary National R...

Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for Rs 20,000 cr projs in Haryana

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for economic corridor projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in Haryana, the government said on Monday. The web-based function will be presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Ma...

Maoists blow up road in Jharkhand

A road was blown up on Monday by Maoists in Jharkhands West Singhbhum district, police said. They carried out an improvised explosive device IED blast, aimed to target security personnel, and damaged the road, Superintendent of Police Indra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020